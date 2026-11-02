In Warsaw, Bogdan Święczkowski was not allowed into the building of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. He arrived there at around 13:00 and stated that he intended to begin work. This was reported by RMF24.

Święczkowski’s position

Święczkowski stated that the decisions of Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska are “not binding” and that no one had dismissed him from the position of president of the Constitutional Tribunal. He also described Korwin-Piotrowska’s actions as unable to change his status.

According to the radio station, Święczkowski said he would work in front of the building if he could not remain inside. At the site, he signed a letter to the chief police commander demanding that police officers be withdrawn from the Constitutional Tribunal’s premises.

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New judges and assembly

In the morning, seven judges newly elected by the Sejm arrived at the Constitutional Tribunal. The eighth judge, Dariusz Szostak, is on sick leave.

Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who is managing the tribunal’s work, said that the general assembly of judges will likely take place on Tuesday at 15:30. On Sunday, in an interview with TVN24, she stated that on Monday she planned to issue an order to supplement the assembly’s agenda with an item on drawing judicial panels for disciplinary proceedings against Święczkowski and the tribunal’s vice-president, Bartłomiej Sochański.

On Friday, the Constitutional Tribunal’s website announced the suspension of Święczkowski and Sochański from performing their duties. Korwin-Piotrowska, a judge elected by the current Sejm who has the longest seniority, was tasked with managing the institution’s work.

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