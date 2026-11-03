Pennsylvania remains one of the most important states in the U.S. midterm elections. All 17 of the state’s representatives in the House of Representatives are up for reelection here, and voters will also elect the governor and local officials. The Ukrainian community is paying particular attention to the election: for many of its members, continued support for Ukraine remains one of the top issues.

Pennsylvania is one of the so-called swing states, where neither the Republicans nor the Democrats have a stable advantage. That is why the election results here could influence the overall balance of power in Washington. In the 2024 presidential election, Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania by a margin of approximately 1.7 percentage points. Four years earlier, the situation was the opposite: Joe Biden beat Trump in this state by about 1.2 percentage points.

Such a narrow margin shows just how tight the race for Pennsylvania’s votes can be. Now, attention is focused on the congressional elections, the gubernatorial race, and local races.

The Race for Congress and the Governor’s Seat

In the midterm elections, Pennsylvania is re-electing all 17 of its representatives to the U.S. House of Representatives. Currently, ten seats in the state are held by Republicans, and seven by Democrats. Among the politicians seeking to retain their seats are those well known to Ukrainians for their support of Ukraine. In particular, this includes Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus. Also vying for their seats are Democrats Brendan Boyle and Madeline Dean, who have supported Ukrainian initiatives.

At the same time, Pennsylvania is not electing senators to the U.S. Congress this year. The state’s current representatives in the Senate—Democrat John Fetterman and Republican David McCormick—will continue to serve their terms. Another important race is unfolding for the governorship. Incumbent Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro is running for a second term. His opponent is Republican Stacey Harity, who currently serves as state treasurer and has a background in military service.

In addition, voters are electing members of the Pennsylvania legislature and local government officials. Among the issues influencing Americans’ decisions are the economy, inflation, gas prices, and the war in Iran. At the same time, U.S. foreign policy—particularly Washington’s stance toward Ukraine—remains important to some voters.

The Ukrainian community is an important voice in the state

According to the governor of Pennsylvania, approximately 150,000 Americans of Ukrainian descent or immigrants from Ukraine live in the state. There is no exact figure for the number of registered voters among them. However, in a state where election results are sometimes decided by a narrow margin, the community’s votes can make a significant difference. A particularly large number of Ukrainians live in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Tetyana Vorozhko, a reporter for the Ukrainian Service of “Voice of America,” spoke with about two dozen Americans of Ukrainian descent there to find out what influences their political choices.

According to the journalist’s interviewees, support for Ukraine remains an important factor for many when voting. At the same time, the Ukrainian community does not have a unified political stance: its members support various parties and candidates. Those who lean toward the Democrats often cite their disagreement with Donald Trump’s policies toward Ukraine. Republican supporters, on the other hand, express concerns about radical sentiments within the Democratic Party.

There are also voters who have supported the Republicans for years but are now ready to vote for the Democrats for the first time. Others plan to engage in so-called split-ticket voting: supporting a candidate from one party in some races and a candidate from the other party in others. In other words, party affiliation does not always determine the choice of Ukrainian Americans. What matters to them are also specific candidates, their views, and their positions on issues that directly affect life in the U.S. and the situation in Ukraine.

Ukraine, Democracy, and Domestic Issues in the U.S.

Among Tetyana Vorozhko’s interviewees was a voter named Eileen. She said that what concerns her most is the future of American democracy and the safety of the next generation. Among the threats she cited were Russia’s growing influence in Europe and, in her opinion, the U.S. government’s insufficient support for Ukraine. “I’m also unhappy that the U.S. federal government is increasingly supporting Vladimir Putin. And I think a lot about how Ukrainians continue to suffer,” Eileen said.

Another woman interviewed by the journalist, Wendy Reed from Pennsylvania, also cited Ukraine as one of the issues influencing her views on American politics. At the same time, she is concerned about a whole range of domestic and foreign policy issues. “I’m concerned about the situation with Iran. I don’t see any clear justification for the U.S. to be there. I’m concerned about the lack of support for Ukraine, rising prices domestically, the healthcare situation, attitudes toward national minorities, and immigration policy,” she told Voice of America.

These conversations show that for Pennsylvania’s Ukrainian community, the election is not just a matter of supporting one party or another. People are evaluating U.S. foreign policy, the economic situation, the state of democracy, and decisions that affect their daily lives.

Pennsylvania remains one of the most competitive states in the country. Therefore, even a relatively small group of voters can play a significant role in the overall outcome. For the Ukrainian community, this is also an opportunity to demonstrate just how important support for Ukraine remains to them. Voice of America reports on this.

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