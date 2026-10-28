Brazilian senator and right-wing presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro arrived in Miami, United States, on the morning of October 28 together with his wife and two daughters. The family was seen leaving a Gulfstream G400 aircraft at Miami-Opa Locka Airport. This was reported by Deutsche Welle.

Route through Argentina and Ecuador

Bolsonaro's intention to leave Brazil became known on the evening of October 27, two days after the presidential election. Before that, he refused to recognize his defeat to incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and promised to challenge the voting results.

Initially, Bolsonaro and his family flew to Argentina, from where they traveled by private jet to the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil. They then continued their journey to Miami, Florida.

Passports and investigation

The politician's departure took place amid an investigation into alleged money laundering, in which Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing. Brazil's Supreme Court ordered him to surrender his passports, but he did not comply with the ruling.

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Bolsonaro's Senate term ends in February, after which he will lose immunity from criminal prosecution. Earlier, the politician stated on Instagram that he had no intention of leaving the country and was ready to surrender his passports and defend himself against the accusations.

According to AFP, Bolsonaro also holds Italian citizenship, which enabled him to travel after his Brazilian and diplomatic passports were canceled. The U.S. State Department said it would provide visas to Bolsonaro and his family.

During the campaign, Lula accused the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump of cooperating with the Bolsonaro family to return them to power. After the election, Trump questioned the fairness of the vote, including because of the extended operating hours of polling stations.

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