President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi has called the investigation in Belgium into alleged money laundering, reportedly involving members of his family and associates, a conspiracy. These were his first public comments since searches were conducted at the homes of several relatives in Brussels.

Searches in Belgium

About two weeks before the president's statement, Belgian police conducted searches at several properties in Brussels, as well as in the provinces of Flemish Brabant and Walloon Brabant. The investigative actions took place as part of proceedings over suspicions of money laundering linked to income from mineral extraction in the DR Congo.

As Anadolu Agency reports, the judicial investigation was opened at the request of the federal prosecutor's office following complaints filed by non-governmental organizations in July 2025.

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President's reaction

During an address to representatives of the Congolese diaspora in Russia, Tshisekedi accused political opponents of conducting a campaign to discredit him. According to him, its purpose is to damage his reputation.

The president stated that no evidence confirming the suspicions has been made public since the searches. He also said that he is awaiting information on the results of the investigative actions, has already engaged a team of lawyers to respond to the allegations, and stated that those responsible for plundering the region's mineral wealth are well known.

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