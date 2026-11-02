Trump calls El-Sayed a jihadist at Iowa rally — The Guardian

US President Donald Trump repeatedly called Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed a jihadist at an election rally in Dubuque, Iowa, on November 1. The Guardian reports. Trump also said Congress would have to purchase a special metal detector for El-Sayed if he were elected.

Statements at the rally

El-Sayed is a progressive Democratic candidate and a practicing Muslim. According to Trump, voting for El-Sayed would be madness. The president also contrasted him with Republican candidate Mike Rogers, saying that the country does not need communists, jihadists, and the Muslim Brotherhood.

The speech took place two days before the US midterm elections scheduled for Tuesday. According to the publication, the race for Michigan's Senate seat is tight and could significantly affect which party controls the Senate after the vote.

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Support for opponent

Additional attention to the race was drawn by El-Sayed's former rival in the Democratic primaries, Haley Stevens. She lost the primary to him in August, declined to participate in a joint campaign, and demanded that he publicly distance himself from an advertisement by an outside group. It linked rising prices to US military support for Israel's war in Gaza.

El-Sayed urged Stevens not to attend an event where they were due to appear together on Sunday. Stevens then endorsed his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers. Trump spoke approvingly of her decision and urged her to join the Republican Party.

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