Poland to change anti-mobbing rules from November 5 — RMF24

On November 5, 2026, changes to Poland’s labor legislation concerning mobbing and workplace discrimination will enter into force. The new rules simplify the definition of mobbing, establish higher minimum compensation and expand employers’ obligations, RMF24 reports.

Simplified definition of mobbing

Mobbing will be considered persistent harassment of an employee, meaning conduct that is repeated, renewed or continuous. To recognize such actions as mobbing, it will no longer be necessary to prove the perpetrator’s specific intent or that the conduct resulted in a health disorder for the employee.

The changes will cover physical, verbal and non-verbal conduct. Examples of possible manifestations of mobbing include humiliation, intimidation, ridicule, unfounded criticism, obstruction of the performance of work duties, isolation within a team and actions aimed at forcing a person out of the professional environment.

The perpetrator may be not only a direct supervisor, but also a colleague, subordinate, employee in an equivalent position or a group of people. At the same time, justified monitoring of duty performance and constructive criticism will not in themselves be considered mobbing.

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Minimum payments and protection against discrimination

The minimum compensation for mobbing will amount to six times the minimum wage. With the minimum wage in 2026 set at 4,806 zlotys gross, this will be at least 28,836 zlotys. The final amount will be determined taking into account the circumstances of the specific case.

The law also provides protection against discrimination due to an association with another person and due to a characteristic wrongly attributed to an employee. For a one-time violation of the principle of equal treatment, the minimum compensation will equal the minimum wage, while for repeated discrimination it will equal three times that amount.

New requirements for employers

Employers must systematically prevent mobbing, discrimination and other violations of employees’ dignity: conduct preventive and educational measures, respond to complaints, identify violations and support those affected. Companies employing at least 10 people will have six months after the law enters into force to introduce the necessary procedures and update internal documents — until May 5, 2027.

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