In the United Kingdom, the non-governmental organization Good Law Project said it intends to challenge in court the government’s recommendation to encourage schools and colleges in England to adopt the working definition of antisemitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

The recommendation became part of a broader package of reforms prepared after a review of manifestations of antisemitism in English schools and colleges. The review’s findings state that educational institutions should recognize antisemitism as a distinct category of harm.

Review findings

According to its data, one in five pupils or students said they had witnessed antisemitism. At the same time, many cases were not reported by either pupils and students or teachers, as they were not sure that incidents would be properly addressed.

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The organization’s position

On Monday, Good Law Project sent the British government a letter outlining possible grounds for a challenge and requesting additional information about the policy. The organization said that its decision on filing a lawsuit would depend on the government’s response.

Good Law Project also said that schools have legal obligations not to promote partisan political views and to protect freedom of expression. The organization criticized the IHRA definition, claiming that it hinders criticism of Israel. The organization itself reported holding discussions with Palestinian parents, pupils and academics before approaching the government.

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