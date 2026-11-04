In the United States, Decision Desk HQ forecasts that Democratic Senator Mark Warner will win the Senate election in Virginia and secure a fourth term. His opponent was Republican retired Army Gen. Bert Mizusawa, The Hill reports.

Forecast after polls close

Decision Desk HQ released its forecast of Warner's victory shortly after polling stations closed at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. At that point, 0% of voting results had been reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Work in the Senate

Warner has represented Virginia in the upper chamber of the U.S. Congress since 2009. He serves as vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and is also deputy chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus.

Previous political experience

Before serving in the Senate, Warner was governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006. Republicans have not been elected to the Senate from the state since 2002. Before beginning his political career, Warner worked as a venture capitalist and technology entrepreneur.

Read us on