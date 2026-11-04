Former MLB player Teixeira wins Texas election — The Guardian

In the United States, former baseball player Mark Teixeira defeated Democrat Christine Hook in the election for the U.S. House of Representatives from Texas’s 21st District. On the morning after the vote, he had 54.5% of the vote with 99% of ballots counted, The Guardian reports.

Victory in a Republican district

Teixeira ran as a Republican and will represent his district in Washington. The House seat has been controlled by Republicans since 1979. It was previously held by Chip Roy, who did not seek re-election. The district includes conservative areas near Austin and San Antonio.

Teixeira’s campaign was supported by U.S. President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. After his victory, Teixeira wrote on X that he would represent every family in his district in Washington and work for the future of local communities.

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On his campaign website, Teixeira pledged, among other things, to counter “radical woke indoctrination,” protect parents’ rights, eliminate DEI, and restore patriotic education based on American and Texas values.

Sports career and other results

The 46-year-old Teixeira was born and raised in Maryland and studied at the Georgia Institute of Technology. In the 2001 draft, he was selected in the first round by the Texas Rangers. He also played for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, and New York Yankees. The baseball player was selected to the MLB All-Star Game three times, and in 2009 he won the World Series with the Yankees.

In Minnesota, former NFL reporter Michele Tafoya, who ran as a Republican for the U.S. Senate, lost to the state’s lieutenant governor, Democrat Peggy Flanagan. Flanagan became the first Native American woman elected to the upper chamber of Congress. In Alabama, former university football coach Tommy Tuberville, a Republican, won the race for state governor.

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