Finland’s Parliament expressed confidence in the government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Wednesday afternoon: 95 lawmakers voted in favour of the government and 77 against it. Twenty-seven members of parliament were absent during the vote.

Opposition initiative

The vote took place after Finland’s five main opposition parties submitted a motion of no confidence in the government over the rising cost of living. The initiative was launched by the Social Democratic Party and supported by the Centre Party, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Now Movement.

Opposition forces said that the government was not doing enough to help ordinary people. Among the reasons, they cited rising fuel prices and a possible increase in energy costs, YLE News reports.

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Motions during the government’s term

The motion of no confidence was submitted to parliament on October 23. According to the Parliament of Finland, this was the 44th motion of no confidence faced by the Orpo government or an individual minister since the cabinet came to power in the summer of 2023.

For comparison, a total of 30 such motions were submitted against Finland’s previous government, initially led by Antti Rinne and later by Sanna Marin. In Finland, an interpellation is a formal parliamentary procedure that determines whether the government or an individual minister retains the confidence of parliament.

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