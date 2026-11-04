London-based British fintech Revolut was valued at $115bn following a secondary share sale. This is 53% higher than the company's valuation during the previous such sale a year earlier, TechCrunch reports.

The deal was led by Glade Brook Capital Partners, Coatue, Durable Capital Partners, T. Rowe Price Associates and Baillie Gifford. Revolut did not raise new funds as part of the transaction. The company did not disclose the volume of shares sold.

US bank in 2027

Revolut has conditional approval from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to establish a national bank. The company plans to launch it in the first half of 2027, subject to receiving final regulatory approval.

Founded in 2015 by Nik Storonsky and Vlad Yatsenko, the service evolved from a money transfer app into a financial services platform. Revolut has more than 80m retail customers in over 40 countries. In 2026, the company launched banks in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand, and also obtained banking licences in France, Colombia and Argentina.

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Business segment development

In 2025, Revolut's revenue amounted to $6bn, while its profit margin was 38%. Revolut Business, launched in 2017, accounts for around 20% of the company's gross profit.

Revolut Business is available in Europe, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and the United States. The unit processes more than £36bn in transactions monthly, has over £18bn in customer deposits and generates more than £950m in annualised revenue. The company aims to increase the number of business customers from more than 800,000 to 1m by 2027 and is considering expanding services in Mexico, Brazil and India.

Revolut is also exploring the possibility of a public share offering. Nik Storonsky had considered a dual listing in New York and London, with a preference for a primary listing in the United States. According to TechCrunch, an IPO could take place no earlier than 2028, depending on market conditions.

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