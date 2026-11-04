Permanent US Army base in Poland discussed in Krakow — RMF24

In Krakow, Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defence Paweł Zalewski met with US Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby. A permanent US Army base in Poland was one of the topics of talks with the Pentagon delegation, RMF24 reports.

Bergen Group meeting

The talks took place on Tuesday as part of a meeting of the so-called Bergen Group. Zalewski called a permanent US Army base in Poland important, but one of many elements of cooperation between Poland and the United States.

According to him, he also discussed the strategic dimension of bilateral cooperation with the Pentagon delegation. Zalewski said that Poland and the United States share an interest in strengthening NATO and Europe’s security.

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The Bergen Group includes the United States, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Finland. Last week, Zalewski said that Denmark would also join the format.

Talks on the eve

On the eve of the Bergen Group meeting, Head of Poland’s National Security Bureau Bartosz Grodecki held talks with Colby. US Deputy Secretary of Defense Michael Duffy, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for NATO and Europe William Cappelletti, US Ambassador to Poland Thomas Rose, and US Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker also took part.

According to Grodecki, the participants discussed Poland’s and NATO’s security priorities, as well as the further development of Polish-US defense cooperation. Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz previously stated that holding the Bergen Group meeting in Poland demonstrates the country’s role in strengthening security.

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