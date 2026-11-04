Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for Enlargement, believes that it would be irresponsible to set a specific date for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union at this time. According to her, the timing of Ukraine’s accession depends largely on the political situation and processes in EU member states.

“I would very much like to name a date for possible accession, but I cannot. That would be irresponsible because, you know, the accession process isn’t just the technical part, which I’m responsible for. It also involves the dynamics within EU member states,” she said.

Kos reiterated that progress in the accession process will depend on receiving “the green light from member states at every step.”

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“But I know for certain that I personally, my team, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will support Ukraine as much as possible so that it can move forward even under the most difficult conditions,” the European Commissioner said.

She made these remarks during a briefing for Ukrainian journalists in Brussels, according to Ukrinform’s correspondent on the ground.

As a reminder, the European Commission is preparing a cautious plan for Ukraine’s accession to the EU — Politico Europe.

Ukraine aims to close seven chapters of EU accession negotiations in the first half of 2027—Koretsky.

On October 13, the EU officially opened two new negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s accession.

Ukraine and Hungary plan to establish an intergovernmental commission to address Budapest’s blocking of three negotiation clusters. Opening these clusters is essential for Ukraine’s progress toward EU accession.

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