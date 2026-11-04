In Poland, Beata Szydło, a Member of the European Parliament from the Law and Justice party and former prime minister, initiated the convening of a meeting of a special European Parliament committee dealing with the European Democracy Shield. The meeting is to focus on the situation surrounding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, RMF24 reports.

Initiatives by PiS MEPs

Szydło announced the submission of the motion on Tuesday. Separately, five PiS MEPs — Mariusz Kamiński, Joachim Brudziński, Jadwiga Wiśniewska, Maciej Wąsik and Jacek Ozdoba — submitted a motion for urgent debate in the European Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, known as LIBE.

Szydło’s initiative was criticized by MEPs from Poland’s Civic Coalition, Michał Szczerba and Dariusz Joński. Joński stated that the dismantling of the Constitutional Tribunal began under Szydło’s government. He also said that she was the first head of government under whom the tribunal’s rulings were not published.

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Criticism from the Civic Coalition

Joński also accused Szydło of inconsistency in her position, as, according to him, she had previously voted against establishing the committee whose meeting she now proposes convening. Szczerba, for his part, stated that PiS representatives, together with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, tried to block the establishment of the European Democracy Shield committee and later decided to use its mechanisms.

The dispute surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal has escalated in recent days. Last Friday, representatives of a group of people elected as tribunal judges during the current term of the Sejm announced that Anna Korwin-Piotrowska had become the person managing the Constitutional Tribunal. According to RMF24, she issued an order suspending the performance of duties by the tribunal’s president, Bogdan Święczkowski, and his deputy, Bartosz Sochański.

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