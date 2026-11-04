In Belfast, Northern Ireland, police found 17 improvised explosive devices during searches on October 30 and 31. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the investigation is linked to far-right terrorism, The Guardian reports.

Searches on Shankill Road

The cache was found in the Shankill Road area. In addition to 17 improvised explosive devices, law enforcement officers seized two detonators and five stun guns. One man was detained as part of the search and security operation.

Thirty-five-year-old Wesley Thomas Fletcher appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court. He was charged with two counts of possessing explosives in suspicious circumstances and one count of possessing a prohibited weapon — a Taser stun gun.

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Fletcher confirmed that he understood the charges brought against him. No application for bail was made, so he was remanded in custody. The next hearing in the case was scheduled for November 30.

Reaction from human rights defenders

Patrick Corrigan, head of Amnesty International UK's Nations and Regions unit, called the discovery of explosives and firearms, allegedly linked to the far right, shocking but not unexpected. According to him, Northern Ireland has already endured years of escalating racist violence that has left families afraid to leave their homes and communities living in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

Corrigan also noted that last month, the British security service MI5 warned that right-wing extremists were shifting towards terrorist intent, including possible plans to attack migrants and Muslims.

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