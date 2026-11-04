In the United States, Republican Senator from North Carolina Thom Tillis said that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth must face the consequences of his work during the post-election session of Congress. He also expressed doubt that President Donald Trump would be able to secure Pentagon funding if Hegseth remains in office.

As The Hill reports, Tillis told CBS News that the Pentagon chief is one of the reasons for the lack of necessary funding and guarantees in the defense sector. According to the senator, after the elections it is necessary to determine whether Hegseth is the best person to present defense needs before Congress.

Tillis noted that if the Trump administration wants to make the relevant decisions before the current Congress concludes its work, about 60 days remain.

Defense funding

Democrats have threatened to block $70 billion in emergency defense funding that the Trump administration requested from Congress in June. They may also block the annual defense appropriations bill, which is intended to provide Pentagon funding for fiscal year 2027.

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Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told The Hill in September that Hegseth's resignation could help Democrats and Republicans reach bipartisan agreements on defense issues.

Possible impeachment vote

According to the outlet, Hegseth may face an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives later this month or in December. Republican Thomas Massie warned that he would seek a vote on articles of impeachment when Congress resumes work in Washington next week.

Tillis, whose vote was decisive in confirming Hegseth to the post in January 2025, now calls that decision the biggest mistake of his career. The senator had previously criticized the Pentagon chief for removing experienced military leaders and urged Trump to find a new head of the Defense Department.

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