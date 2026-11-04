Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday expressed strong dissatisfaction to UN envoy María Ángela Holguín over her meeting with the Turkish ambassador in the occupied north of the island. The meeting between Christodoulides and Holguín at the presidential palace lasted 30 minutes and took place at the UN representative’s request.

Position of the Cypriot authorities

Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said after the talks that Holguín’s meeting with Ali Murat Başçeri contravenes UN Security Council Resolution 550. He called the contact unacceptable and ill-timed, stressing that UN officials and representatives must act in accordance with Security Council resolutions.

According to Cyprus Mail, Letymbiotis said the explanation for the meeting was that Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay had arranged it to convey a message.

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Further contacts

According to the spokesperson, Holguín’s contacts will continue, and the sides will move toward a joint meeting on November 9. He noted that the parties’ real intentions would be assessed by their ability to reach agreements.

After leaving the presidential palace, Holguín told journalists that she had come in person to ask Christodoulides several specific questions rather than discuss them by telephone. She also said she remained optimistic about the Cyprus issue.

Letymbiotis added that Holguín informed the president about talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman and requested clarifications on issues raised on Friday. The Greek Cypriot side, he said, expects a response that could help advance the three directions identified by the UN secretary-general, as well as the three proposals submitted by Christodoulides.

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