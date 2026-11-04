Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is projected by Decision Desk HQ to defeat Democrat Rachel Fetting Anderson in the U.S. Senate election in West Virginia and win a third term. The Hill reports.

Election projection

As of 7:33 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time, when the projection was released, 0% of votes had been processed. Capito was endorsed by President Donald Trump and her West Virginia colleague, Republican Sen. Jim Justice.

In May, Trump published a statement supporting Capito on Truth Social. He described her work representing the interests of West Virginia residents as extraordinary and gave her his complete and total endorsement.

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The senator's career

Capito chairs the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. Before being elected to the upper chamber of Congress, she was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2003 to 2014 and became the first woman from West Virginia elected to the Senate.

Her father served as governor of West Virginia in 1969–1977 and 1985–1989.

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