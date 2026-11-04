John Cowan projected to win Georgia election — The Hill

Republican John Cowan is projected to win the election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Georgia’s 11th Congressional District. According to The Hill, Decision Desk HQ issued the projection after 76% of the votes had been counted: Cowan was receiving 53.8%, while his Democratic Party opponent, Woodstock attorney Chris Garden, had 46.2%.

Successor to Barry Loudermilk

If the projection is confirmed, Cowan will replace Republican Barry Loudermilk in Congress. Loudermilk had represented this district in northwestern Georgia since 2015 and decided not to seek another term. Cowan is a neurosurgeon and small-business owner.

The district includes parts of Cobb, Cherokee, Bartow, Gordon and Pickens counties. It is traditionally considered a Republican Party stronghold: in the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump won there by a margin of about 23 percentage points, while Loudermilk was re-elected that year by nearly 35 points.

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Primaries and Trump’s endorsement

U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed Cowan in July, calling him a supporter of America First policies. Trump also said that Cowan supports tax cuts, expanding domestic energy production and strengthening election integrity.

This was Cowan’s second attempt to get to Congress. In 2020, he ran in the House primaries in neighboring Georgia’s 14th District, advanced to a runoff but lost to Marjorie Taylor Greene. This year, Cowan finished first in the May primary with nearly 43% of the vote, and in the June runoff he defeated Loudermilk’s former chief of staff, Rob Adkerson, 65% to 35%.

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