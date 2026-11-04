Surgeon Adam Hamawy wins US House election — The National

Democrat Adam Hamawy defeated Republican Gregg Mele in the election to the US House of Representatives from New Jersey. At the time of publication, Hamawy had 74% of the vote. AP called the race for him on the evening of November 3.

Victory in New Jersey

As The National reports, Hamawy was born in Egypt and moved with his family as an infant to the town of Old Bridge, New Jersey. He will become the first person of Egyptian descent in the US House of Representatives.

Hamawy could also become one of five Muslims in the lower chamber of the US Congress if the other incumbent Muslim members of Congress retain their seats.

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Surgeon's experience

Hamawy was a combat surgeon in the army and served during the Iraq War. He is credited with saving the life of Senator Tammy Duckworth after her helicopter was shot down in Iraq in 2004.

In 2024 and 2025, Hamawy volunteered as a humanitarian trauma surgeon in the Gaza Strip. His campaign website also states that he voluntarily treated patients in Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Jordan, Turkey, Bosnia, Haiti, Belize and Colombia.

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