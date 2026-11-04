Republican Houston Gaines is projected to win the election in Georgia's 10th Congressional District to the U.S. House of Representatives. According to Decision Desk HQ, he is expected to defeat Democratic Party candidate Pamela Delancy in the race for the vacant seat.

The Hill reported this, citing Decision Desk HQ. Gaines is set to replace Republican Mike Collins, who left his House seat to run for the U.S. Senate.

Republican district

Georgia's 10th District includes Athens and parts of the state's northeast and central regions. The outlet calls it a Republican Party stronghold: no Democrat has won there since 1992. Collins was reelected in the 2024 election with more than 63% of the vote.

Gaines won the Republican primary in May, where his opponents included film industry executive Ryan Millsap and Jeffrey Baker. His candidacy was endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

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Candidate's experience

Gaines, an Athens native, has been a member of the Georgia House of Representatives since 2019 and serves as deputy chairman of the Republican caucus in the state legislature. He represents parts of Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties.

During the campaign, the Republican advocated tougher measures against illegal immigration, support for law enforcement, cuts in government spending and lower taxes. He also emphasized his legislative work, including initiatives to limit release without bail and support the state's immigration enforcement policy.

Delancy, a retired U.S. Army colonel and nurse, secured the Democratic Party nomination by defeating Lexy Doherty in the primary. Doherty unsuccessfully ran against Collins in 2024.

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