In Russia’s Arkhangelsk Oblast, a bridge over the Viled River collapsed, causing a freight train to derail. Tank cars overturned at the accident site: some remained near the tracks, while others ended up off the railroad tracks.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred around 5:10 a.m. on the Cheremukha–Viled section of track. Due to the collapse of the bridge span, several cars of the freight train derailed. Rail traffic on this section has been completely halted.

According to the Northern Railway, no one was injured as a result of the accident, according to preliminary reports. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the causes and circumstances of the bridge collapse. The theory of sabotage has not been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, the regional operational headquarters of the aggressor country reported that the tank cars in the freight train were empty. There was no spill of petroleum products.

Due to the accident, train traffic on the Cheremukha–Viled section has been suspended. Repair trains have been dispatched to the scene. Eight passenger trains bound for Vorkuta, Syktyvkar, Labytnangi, and in the opposite direction are also delayed. Buses are being organized to transport passengers between the Kotlas-Pivdennyi and Viled stations, and reserve trains have been prepared for the remainder of the journey.

The Pechora Railway connects central regions of Russia with northern territories, including Vorkuta. It is currently unknown how long it will take the occupiers to restore service on the damaged section.

Source: Exile+

Earlier, partisans disabled electrical equipment at a rocket fuel plant in Russia.

In addition, ATESh partisans destroyed the occupiers’ communication towers in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Agents of the “ATESH” military movement also disabled three railway switch cabinets near the settlements of Luhanske in the Donetsk region, as well as Rozyvka and Molochansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement disabled a communications tower equipped with an electronic warfare system near the village of Pidhirne in the Rossoshansky District of the Voronezh Region of the Russian Federation. The destruction of this facility has critically reduced the occupiers’ ability to monitor the area and jam signals in the region.

Agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement reported a sabotage operation at the Liski railway station in the Voronezh region of Russia. According to their information, a freight locomotive used to transport military cargo was damaged. The incident, according to the partisans, disrupted supply lines for Russian occupation forces in the Kupiansk direction.

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