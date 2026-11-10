Zelenskyy said he doesn't have to make Trump happy

After talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with students at the University of Copenhagen and answered questions from journalists. He noted that he did not send a Ukrainian delegation to the talks in Abu Dhabi just to please Donald Trump.

“This

may not sound very polite, but my job is not to make Trump happy. My task is to do everything possible to involve Americans and Europeans in the talks,” the Ukrainian president replied.

Zelenskyy also commented on Trump’s growing closeness to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to him, the U.S. president may have hoped to use this approach to persuade the Kremlin to negotiate, particularly through the easing of sanctions and economic agreements with Russia.

“But as of today, we can see that this hasn’t worked,” Zelenskyy said, urging Trump to find other ways to put pressure on Putin.

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As a reminder, during the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi, the U.S., Ukraine, and European partners coordinated their approaches to ending the war. U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that key topics included security guarantees for Ukraine, NATO’s role, and the future security architecture in Europe.

Talks in Abu Dhabi: Witkoff and Kushner will work on the territorial issue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the results of the first day of consultations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10. The negotiation process began with consultations with European and American partners, followed by a trilateral meeting involving delegations from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

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