Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has been reelected to the US Senate from the state of Georgia, defeating Republican Mike Collins. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing the Associated Press.

Second term in the Senate

The 39-year-old Ossoff secured a second six-year term in the upper chamber of the US Congress. He retained for the Democrats a Senate seat in a state that President Donald Trump won in the 2024 presidential election.

Ossoff first became a senator in January 2021, when he won a runoff election. That victory helped Democrats gain control of the Senate at the time.

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Course of the campaign

Ossoff's opponent was Republican House of Representatives member Mike Collins, who was endorsed by Trump. During the campaign, Collins focused on enforcement of immigration laws, border security and economic issues.

The Georgia election was among the most anticipated races of the midterm elections. Before the vote, Republicans held a majority in the Senate, with 53 seats to the Democrats' 47. Democrats needed a net gain of four seats to regain control of the chamber.

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