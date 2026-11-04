Decision Desk HQ projects Republican Jim Schwartzel to win the election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. According to this projection, he is defeating Democratic Party candidate Victor Arias, preserving Republican control over the district in the state’s southwest.

Replacing Byron Donalds

If the projection is confirmed, Schwartzel will replace Republican Byron Donalds in the House of Representatives, after Donalds gave up his seat to run for governor. The Hill reports on the race results.

Before voting day, Decision Desk HQ rated the district as safe for the Republican Party. It includes parts of Lee and Collier counties in Florida.

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Primaries and funding

Schwartzel, who has long lived in southwest Florida and owns a radio station, won the Republican primary in August. His opponents included former House members Chris Collins and Madison Cawthorn, as well as former Illinois state senator Jim Oberweis.

Conservative activist Catalina Lauf, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, received about 22% of the vote in the primary. Schwartzel received approximately 29%.

According to reports filed with the U.S. Federal Election Commission, Schwartzel raised about $2.8 million for his campaign, while Arias raised less than $70,000.

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