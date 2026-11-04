Decision Desk HQ projects Allred to win in Texas — The Hill

In the United States, Decision Desk HQ has projected Democrat Colin Allred to win the House of Representatives election in a Texas district with newly drawn boundaries. As The Hill reports, Allred was leading Republican Patrick Gillespie by 61 percentage points.

As of 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with 74% of votes counted, Allred had 80% of the vote and Gillespie had 19%, according to DDHQ. Before Election Day, the service estimated the Democrat's chance of defeating the Republican at 99%.

Attempts to reach the Senate

Allred left his House seat to run for the Senate in 2024 against Republican Ted Cruz, but lost. He later launched a brief campaign for the seat of Republican Senator John Cornyn in the 2026 midterm elections.

If the projection is confirmed, Allred will return to Congress two years after leaving the House of Representatives for his Senate campaign.

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Redistricting

After Allred's departure in 2024, he was replaced by Democrat Julie Johnson. She lost to Allred in the Democratic Party primary runoff held after redistricting that benefited the Republican Party.

The new boundaries effectively merged Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey's 33rd district with Johnson's 32nd district, creating a new 32nd district in the Dallas—Fort Worth area. According to Cook Political Report senior editor Dave Wasserman, the district has a double-digit advantage for President Donald Trump.

At the same time, the reshaped 33rd district remained safely Democratic, so Allred and Johnson competed for the nomination there. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett endorsed Allred, while Texas House of Representatives member James Talarico backed Johnson. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Suzan DelBene, who heads the House Democrats' campaign arm, also endorsed Johnson.

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