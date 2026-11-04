Photographs of the aurora taken over Germany in May 2024 helped researchers better understand a previously undescribed phenomenon of red glow in the sky. Der Spiegel reports.

Images from Lower Saxony

Spectacular images captured in Germany, including in the federal state of Lower Saxony, were used for the study. One photograph of the aurora over Braunschweig shows distinct bright bands in the sky. The image caption also identifies the phenomenon as an aurora over the city.

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According to the publication, these images provided new clues about the emergence of red auroras. Der Spiegel calls the glow under study a phenomenon that had not previously been described. It was the photographs taken during the event in May 2024 that helped refine its understanding.

Participation of amateur photographers

Der Spiegel reports that amateur photographers are expected to join further research. Their images may become material for studying similar manifestations of the aurora.

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