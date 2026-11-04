In London, the UK House of Commons Public Accounts Committee warned that unless the issue of funding for restoration is resolved, the Palace of Westminster could be hit by a major fire or another disaster. The committee called for urgent action, according to a report by The Guardian.

The Palace of Westminster has Grade I listed status and is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Decisions on the format and timeline of its full restoration have repeatedly been postponed because of disputes over how the work should be carried out and rising costs.

Maintenance costs are rising

Maintaining the parliamentary complex currently costs approximately £1.5 million per week, and without active measures, the amount could rise to £2 million weekly, according to the committee’s assessment. One recent estimate suggests that restoration could cost up to £40 billion and take up to six decades.

The building regularly experiences plumbing problems, has a leaking roof, and its stonework is deteriorating beneath protective scaffolding. An outdated electrical system is a separate risk, which is why fire patrols are on duty in the palace around the clock.

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Two options for temporary relocation

The committee noted that every year of inaction adds an estimated £420 million to the restoration programme. The committee’s chair, Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, said that these risks are real and growing.

Of the four repair options, two remain. A full temporary decant would involve moving the House of Commons to Richmond House and the House of Lords to the QEII conference centre; such a project could last up to 24 years and cost around £15.6 billion. A phased option, under which the House of Commons would move to the House of Lords chamber for up to two years, could last from 38 to 61 years and cost around £39.2 billion.

The committee also called for a plan to involve parliamentarians in the decision-making process to be prepared within six months, and for cost estimates and a timetable for a decision on the main project in 2030 to be clarified. A parliamentary spokesperson said the report provides useful scrutiny and that work to ensure the safety of staff and visitors is already under way.

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