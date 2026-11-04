DDHQ projects Barr to win Kentucky Senate election — The Hill

Decision Desk HQ projects that Republican Congressman Andy Barr will win the U.S. Senate election in Kentucky. If this result stands, he will replace Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, who is set to retire after the end of his term.

As The Hill reports, Barr competed against Democrat Charles Booker, a former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives. Decision Desk HQ is the publication’s partner in election coverage.

Preliminary results

As of 8:26 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, with 38% of votes counted, Barr was leading Booker by 3.9 percentage points. Before the election, The Cook Political Report rated this Senate race as solidly leaning toward the Republican Party.

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Party support

Barr was supported by Kentucky Republicans and national party leaders, including President Donald Trump and the Republican leadership of the House of Representatives and the Senate. In May, Trump endorsed Barr’s candidacy in a Truth Social post.

According to the publication, businessman Nate Morris, who was also seeking the Republican nomination, agreed to leave the primary after Trump offered him an ambassadorial post in the U.S. administration. This cleared Barr’s path to the Republican Party nomination. Barr was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012; he previously interned for McConnell and worked as a legislative aide to Jim Talent.

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