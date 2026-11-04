In Latvia, Andris Kulbergs, whom President Edgars Rinkēvičs tasked in October with leading the process of forming a new government, plans to present a working model of the cabinet of ministers by the national holiday on November 18. He said this in an interview with Latvian Television, LSM English reports.

Coalition options

Kulbergs noted that all possible options are being considered during the talks. He expects potential government partners to be ready to abandon some election promises which, in his view, cannot be implemented.

According to Kulbergs, at the first stage of the talks he drew the parties’ attention to decisions that will have to be made immediately. He said that many political forces had promised voters overly ambitious initiatives for which there is no funding.

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Budget and cabinet composition

Kulbergs did not rule out forming a minority government or appointing specialists to ministerial posts. At the same time, clarity regarding the state budget for next year may emerge in mid- or late January.

He also stated the need to change the approach to budget spending. According to him, in the past, legislation enshrined commitments for which there was no funding, resulting in numerous unresolved issues accumulating.

Official talks on forming the government began last week. The United List party, represented by Kulbergs, won 41 seats in the elections to the 15th Saeima. So far, the talks have not provided clarity regarding the future composition of the coalition.

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