In the United States, former President Barack Obama said after the Democrats’ victory in the midterm elections that the voting results were a clear message from the American people. President Donald Trump’s Republicans lost both chambers of Congress in the election.

Obama’s statement after the election

As Der Spiegel reports, Obama wrote on social network X that Americans want politics that unite people rather than divide them. According to him, voters also want to see leaders who offer concrete solutions to their problems.

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Call to action

The former president noted that the current administration will remain in power for another two years. He called for using the available powers to bring about change, prevent further harm and lay the foundation for the future.

During the election campaign, Obama more actively supported the Democratic Party, including campaigning in the state of Georgia. At the time, he criticized the administration of his successor, Donald Trump, and drew attention to the rising cost of living.

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