Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper won election to the US Senate, defeating former Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley. He will replace Senator Thom Tillis, who is leaving office. As The Guardian reports, this is the first time in 10 years that the state's voters have elected a Democrat to the upper chamber of the US Congress.

A campaign about the cost of living

Cooper built his campaign around a promise to reduce Americans' costs for food, energy and housing. He also emphasized his work as governor on expanding Medicaid and raising teachers' pay.

Whatley and Republicans sought to link Cooper to violent crime, including in Charlotte, and also raised issues of transgender athletes' participation in competitions and immigration.

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Experience in state politics

Cooper has been a prominent figure in North Carolina politics for a generation: first serving as the state's attorney general and later completing two terms as governor. According to the publication, the Democrat raised approximately three times more campaign funds than his opponent.

The Senate seat's shift to Democrats came amid a difficult nationwide campaign for Republican congressional candidates. At the same time, Republicans lost a seat in the US House of Representatives in western North Carolina.

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