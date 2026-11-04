At least seven passenger flights in Europe and the Crown Iris cruise ship, which was heading to Israel’s Haifa, received messages on Tuesday claiming that explosives had been planted. All aircraft landed safely, and inspections found no explosive devices, Al Jazeera reports.

The warnings concerned flights operated by Ryanair, Wizz Air, Scandinavian Airlines and Polish carrier LOT. Four Ryanair flights received threat messages. No one claimed responsibility, and officials did not name any possible suspects.

Inspections in Poland and Italy

In Poland, two aircraft heading to Warsaw were inspected. Scandinavian Airlines flight SK751 from Copenhagen landed normally at Warsaw Chopin Airport, where one runway was closed while the aircraft was inspected. A LOT flight from London Heathrow was diverted to Warsaw Modlin Airport, which was temporarily closed after the threat report. The Boeing 737 Max landed safely, and the inspection found nothing; the airport later resumed operations.

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In Italy, two Eurofighter jets escorted Ryanair flight FR9611 from Dublin to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport. Earlier that day, explosive-device inspection procedures were applied to a Ryanair flight from Lisbon that arrived in Rome: checks of passengers, baggage and the aircraft found no threat.

Other threat reports

In Murcia, Spain, a Ryanair flight from Manchester landed without incident after an emergency protocol was activated in connection with it. In Sofia, Wizz Air flights from Bergamo and a Ryanair flight from Dublin were inspected, with no explosives found. In the United Kingdom, police reported threats involving four aircraft due to depart from or arrive at Heathrow, as well as a separate warning concerning a flight in Manchester. After inspections, police found no security issues.

Near the Greek island of Syros, the Panamanian cruise ship Crown Iris, carrying about 1,500 passengers and crew members, was evacuated following a bomb report. No device was found on board. The previous day, a Wizz Air flight from London Luton to Sofia was diverted mid-air to Budapest because of a similar threat, where it was escorted by Hungarian Gripen fighter jets.

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