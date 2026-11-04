Decision Desk HQ predicts that Republican Senator Tom Cotton will win a third term in the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. The Hill reports.

The race in Arkansas

Cotton’s opponent was Democratic Party candidate Hallie Shoffner, a sixth-generation Arkansas farmer. Most pre-election polls predicted a victory for the Republican.

At the same time, a Hendrix College poll drew attention after showing Shoffner ahead in a state that The Hill characterizes as traditionally Republican. Decision Desk HQ rated the race as safe for the Republican Party. According to The Hill, Cotton spent millions of dollars more on his campaign than his opponent.

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Position and differences with Trump

Cotton was first elected to the Senate in 2015 after military service. He holds the third-ranking leadership position among Senate Republicans and chairs the Select Committee on Intelligence.

The senator is known for his hard-line stance on illegal immigration and support for tax cuts. The Hill notes that he generally supported President Donald Trump, but during the campaign they had differences over permanent daylight saving time, which Trump promotes.

Cotton said on social media that Congress had already introduced permanent daylight saving time but repealed it after excessively late winter sunrises. According to him, Arkansas residents do not want their children to go to school in the dark.

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