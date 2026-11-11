Dylan Sprouse earned only five cents from reruns of the popular Disney series

American actor Dylan Sprouse said that, over the years, he has received only five cents in additional payments for reruns of the popular Disney Channel series *The Suite Life of Zack & Cody*. It was this show that brought him and his twin brother Cole widespread fame.

The actor shared this on the Wildmen podcast, hosted by his colleague Phil Lewis. In the series, he played Mr. Mozby, the hotel manager.

According to Sprouse, despite the show’s enormous popularity, its production had limited funding, and the actors did not receive adequate additional compensation.

“For some reason, the network executives treated us like the ugly duckling. Our show was incredibly popular, but at the same time, it was severely underfunded,” the actor noted.

Phil Lewis explained that the contracts allowed Disney to film episodes almost continuously throughout the year, but regardless of their number, the entire period was considered a single television season. This made it possible to avoid raising the actors’ salaries.

“They called it one season because that way they didn’t have to raise our salaries,” Lewis said.

Sprouse also admitted that over the years he received only one bonus payment for the series. This refers to the so-called residuals, which actors can receive for reruns or subsequent uses of their work.

“The only check with additional payments I ever received for ‘All Is Well’ was for a crossover episode with ‘Hannah Montana.’ Five cents. I’m not kidding,” he said.

The actor emphasized that he is surprised by the lack of such payments, given the show’s success.

“Just imagine. At a time when such payments would have been very welcome, not a single check for appearing in what is probably one of the most popular series,” Sprouse added.

He also pointed out that when the show premiered, streaming platforms didn’t exist yet, and the Disney Channel was one of the few TV channels geared toward a children’s audience.

“The Disney Channel prided itself on being a channel that parents could feel comfortable letting their children watch. There were no commercials or anything inappropriate—just programming suitable for the target age group,” the actor explained.

The series “All Is Well, or The Life of Zack and Cody” aired from 2005 to 2008 and told the story of twin brothers who lived with their mother at the Tipton Hotel.

Thanks to the show’s popularity, Disney later released a spin-off—*All Is Well, or Life on Board*—which aired from 2008 to 2011. Brenda Song, Debbie Ryan, and other actors starred alongside the Sprouse brothers in the series.

Source: Variety.

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