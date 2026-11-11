Only one-third of Germans are satisfied with the state of democracy in the country

In Germany, only about one-third of citizens are satisfied with the state of democracy. This is the lowest figure since the survey began in 2002. In 2024, 42.3% were satisfied.

In the former East German states, the satisfaction rate is even lower—22.8%. At the same time, 89.3% of respondents said they support the very idea of democracy.

The survey also documented the spread of xenophobic and anti-Semitic views. In particular, 59.3% of respondents agreed completely or partially with the statement that Germany has been “dangerously overrun by foreigners.”

The survey was conducted by the Elsa Frenkel-Brunswick Institute at the University of Leipzig. A total of 2,500 people participated.

Source: University of Leipzig

In Germany, a new government report on integration highlights the importance of immigrants’ labor for the country and the rapid integration of families.

In Germany, annual inflation fell to 2.8% in October, down from 3.3% in September. Price trends were likely influenced by the reintroduction of a fuel discount at the beginning of October.

In Germany, the number of unemployed people with higher education rose to a record 372,000 in August 2026. This affects young graduates under the age of 30 the most.

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