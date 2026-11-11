Cristiano Ronaldo's wife, Georgina Rodríguez, found herself in the spotlight of the Portuguese public after a video featuring Argentine nun Lucía Caramu was published. The unusual appearance of the two women together sparked a wave of criticism directed at Rodriguez.

The nun’s controversial views

The video featuring Georgina and Karamu caught the attention of the Portuguese media. In particular, TVI, citing a conversation on the entertainment show V+ Fama, reported on the criticism directed at the soccer player’s wife over her new acquaintance.

Lucia Karamu is known for her controversial statements. In 2017, she publicly questioned the Virgin Mary’s immaculate conception. The nun claimed that Mary and Joseph were an ordinary couple, and that sexual relations between them would not have been anything out of the ordinary. These remarks sparked outrage among representatives of the Catholic Church. Karamu also openly supports Catalan independence, and her outspoken statements on political and religious topics regularly attract media attention.

Criticism of Georgina

On the V+ Fama show, the hosts discussed whether Georgina Rodríguez should publicly display her closeness to such a controversial figure. The TV hosts noted that even simply appearing alongside the nun could be perceived as an endorsement of her views. “When you’re a celebrity like Georgina, the views and beliefs of anyone you spend time with receive a certain degree of endorsement,” said commentator Marta Aragão Pinto.

António Leal e Silva was even more blunt. He believes that Rodriguez’s decisions could affect not only her own reputation but also Cristiano Ronaldo’s image. “Georgina constantly makes mistakes. With such actions, she is ruining Cristiano Ronaldo’s reputation along with her own,” he said.

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