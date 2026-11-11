Trump's son wants to supply combat robots to the Israeli army — FT

The American startup Foundation Future Industries, whose investors and strategic advisors include U.S. President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump, is in talks with the Israel Defense Forces regarding the supply of humanoid robots. They could be deployed to patrol Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip and, in the future, to participate in combat operations.

The discussions involve a potential shipment of up to 1,000 Phantom robots.

The company’s co-founder and president, former Marine Mike Leblanc, said that in September he held preliminary meetings with Israeli military officials and inspected the tunnels alongside a Phantom MK1 robot. According to him, negotiations are taking place directly with the Chief of the General Staff of the IDF.

Leblanc explained that the company’s autonomous robots are capable of detecting tripwires and neutralizing booby traps, but he considers their “most noble” mission to be participation in combat operations.

The Foundation and the company it acquired received over $70 million from the U.S. military, including under a key contract signed after the president’s son joined the startup. Senator Elizabeth Warren called this “corruption in plain sight.” A spokesperson for Eric Trump denies that the president’s son was involved in securing government contracts.

Source: Financial Times.

Trump Invests in Defense Technologies of the Future Through a $1.5 Billion Deal — Bloomberg

As a reminder, Eric Trump accused major U.S. banks of opposing cryptocurrencies.

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