In Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, bundles of $100 bills were scattered near the upscale Atlant-6 residential complex after unknown individuals threw them out of a window along with suitcases. A video showing the cash on the sidewalk went viral on social media. Law enforcement officers cordoned off the area around the building.

The incident occurred on Kunaev Street in the Esil district, near the Atlant-6 residential complex. According to media reports, the police received a report about the incident at approximately 6:30 a.m.

In the released video footage, one can see bills resembling $100 bills, entire stacks of cash, a suitcase, and law enforcement officers at the scene.

Messages circulating on messaging apps mentioned approximately eight suitcases filled with money. However, neither the exact number of suitcases, nor the amount of cash, nor the authenticity of the bills has been officially confirmed.

When journalists arrived at the residential complex, neither the money nor the police were there anymore.

This unusual incident drew additional attention amid reports of the detention of the heads of two strategic state agencies in Kazakhstan.

In Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, near the upscale “Atlant” residential complex, eyewitnesses discovered eight suitcases filled with bundles of dollars that someone had thrown out of a window https://t.co/nbDw9oLj2Y — GLAVKOM (@GLAVCOM_UA) November 12, 2026

Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee confirmed that on November 11, the Anti-Corruption Service detained the chairman of the board of the “Samruk-Kazyna” National Welfare Fund, Nurlan Zhakupov and the head of the company “Kazakhstan Temir Zholy,” Elzhas Otinshiev.

Other individuals suspected of committing corruption offenses were also detained along with them.

However, there is no official confirmation of a link between the detentions of these officials and the incident involving suitcases filled with dollars.

Earlier, at Cologne-Bonn Airport in Germany, customs officials detained a 45-year-old man who was attempting to illegally import 92 reptiles from Mexico. In his suitcase, they found 37 live venomous snakes and 55 lizards hidden in shampoo bottles, plastic containers, and socks. Some of the animals died during the trip, while the survivors were placed in the care of specialists.

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