Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. The talks lasted about 30 minutes.

This is the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the two countries in seven years. They last held talks in 2019, when Shinzo Abe was leading the Japanese government. The meeting took place against the backdrop of a significant deterioration in relations between Tokyo and Moscow.

During the conversation, Takaichi raised the issue of the detention of a Japanese journalist in Russia and the situation surrounding the Japanese tobacco company Japan Tobacco (JT). According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the prime minister conveyed Tokyo’s position on both issues to Putin.

The case involves Yuki Imai, a correspondent for the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper, who was detained by the Russian Federal Security Service on October 13 on Sakhalin on suspicion of espionage. The journalist was subsequently transferred to Moscow. The Japanese side is seeking his release as soon as possible.

Another point of contention was the Russian government’s decision to place Japan Tobacco’s local enterprises under the temporary management of a Russian company. Vladimir Putin signed the corresponding decree on November 5. The Japanese company confirmed that four of its manufacturing facilities in Russia were affected by this decision.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of a significant deterioration in relations between Tokyo and Moscow following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Japan has joined sanctions against Russia, while Moscow has repeatedly criticized the Japanese government’s stance.

In addition, an unresolved territorial dispute remains between the countries over the southern Kuril Islands, which Japan refers to as the Northern Territories. Russia has controlled them since World War II, but Tokyo continues to assert its claims to these territories.

According to journalists, following the meeting, Takaichi and Putin agreed to maintain contact at various levels. At the same time, no specific agreements regarding the journalist’s release or the resolution of the situation with Japan Tobacco’s assets were reported.

This was reported with reference to the Japanese television channel Fuji News Network (FNN).

Japan has lodged a protest with Russia over the transfer of Japan Tobacco International’s assets.

Aircraft from the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, likely violated Japan’s airspace — The Japan Times.

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