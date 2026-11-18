Severe storms hit the Argentine province of Córdoba and the southeastern part of the province of Buenos Aires, accompanied by unusually large hailstones the size of tennis balls. Some hailstones weighed more than 150 grams, which is nearly three times the weight of a standard tennis ball.

In the mountainous region of Altas Cumbres, the precipitation was so intense that a thick layer of ice completely covered the roads, transforming them into a winter landscape. According to local media, this is not the first time such severe weather has been recorded in these regions this spring—large hailstones also caused damage to local residents’ homes and cars in September and October 2026.

Argentina’s National Meteorological Service (SMN) has issued yellow and orange alerts due to thunderstorms, gusty winds, and the threat of further hailstorms. Residents are urged to keep windows and doors tightly closed and to avoid seeking shelter from the storm under trees, power lines, or lightweight awnings.

Source: Cadena 3 Argentina.

On November 6, residents of several regions in Ukraine reported the first winter precipitation. Hail and freezing rain were observed in Cherkasy and Shostka, while snow and sleet fell in the Carpathians, Lviv Oblast, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, and Khmelnytskyi Oblast. People began sharing photos of this unusual November weather on social media.

At least two people died as a result of powerful storms with thunderstorms and hail the size of tennis balls that swept through France. The severe weather hit the country following a prolonged heat wave, forcing authorities to declare an orange (second-highest) alert level in 30 departments.

Read us on