The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has approved a new Action Plan for Ukraine for 2027–2030 titled “Democratic Security for Ukraine.” Its indicative budget is 70 million euros.

“The Action Plan for 2027–2030 reflects our commitment to supporting Ukraine. It is designed to help the country overcome the consequences of Russian aggression and continue building a democratic future based on deep structural reforms,” said Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset.

The decision was adopted on November 18 at a meeting in Strasbourg. The plan is intended to help bring Ukrainian legislation, the work of institutions, and the application of legal norms into line with European standards. The Council of Europe emphasized that this aligns with Ukraine’s strategic goal of strengthening its security through EU membership.

According to Berset, Ukraine’s long-term security also depends on the strength of its institutions, the independence of the judiciary, public trust, and the ability to counter foreign interference both during wartime and in peacetime.

“If today Ukraine is defended by weapons, tomorrow it will be defended by its institutions,” the Secretary General emphasized.

The plan identifies four interrelated priorities: protecting human rights and ensuring accountability for the sake of peace and stability; social inclusion and the protection of minorities, vulnerable groups, women, and children; strengthening democratic institutions; ensuring free and fair elections and the integrity of the information environment; and strengthening an independent judiciary and good governance.

The document also notes that Russian aggression has caused widespread destruction, the displacement of civilians, and disruptions to government institutions and basic services. At the same time, Ukraine continues its reforms, moves forward on its path toward the EU, and fulfills its obligations under Council of Europe standards even amid the challenging conditions of war.

The official launch of the new plan is expected in early 2027.

The document builds on the results of the previous “Resilience, Recovery, and Reconstruction” Action Plan for 2023–2026. Among its achievements, the Council of Europe highlighted improved access to justice for war victims, the creation of over 1,100 specialized support services for victims of violence, the strengthening of child-friendly justice mechanisms, and the adoption of the “Media Law”.

The document provides for support for reforms, the strengthening of democratic institutions, and bringing Ukraine closer to European standards, according to the Council of Europe’s website.

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