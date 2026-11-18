From December 1, Spain will introduce a new category of temporary incapacity for work for women with health problems related to menopause. It provides for more favorable payment conditions than standard sick leave. RMF24 reports.

Payments without a minimum insurance contribution period

In October, the Spanish government adopted the rules in the form of a royal decree with the force of law. On Wednesday, they were approved by the Standing Deputation of Congress, a body that performs the most important parliamentary functions between the dissolution of parliament and the formation of a new composition.

The new rules will apply to female employees with health disorders related to menopause. A similar procedure is provided for female employees who have become victims of gender-based violence. In both cases, entitlement to payment will arise from the day after sick leave begins, and no minimum contribution period will be required.

Under ordinary sick leave in Spain, payments for the first three days are generally not accrued unless otherwise stipulated by a collective labor agreement. From the fourth to the 20th day, they amount to 60% of the calculation base, and from the 21st day, 75%. For the new categories, compensation will be calculated from the first day at 60% of the base, and from the 20th day it will increase to 75%.

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Other changes to social legislation

Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration Elma Saiz said the changes are intended to take into account situations and inequalities that had previously been insufficiently reflected in the social insurance system. According to her, more than 10.5 million women are covered by the social security system.

The legislative changes also concern parents caring for a seriously ill child: they will be able to use the right to reduced working hours simultaneously or alternately. Support may also be provided after the dependent reaches the age of 26 if they have a third degree of dependence on outside care or a disability of at least 65%.

In addition, the rules for granting a survivor's pension will be extended to people in unregistered unions who have common children and can confirm at least two years of cohabitation.

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