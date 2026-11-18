Tomorrow, the world’s attention will be focused on a meeting between three leaders—U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin—in Shenzhen, China. Political analyst Artem Bidenko explains the goals each of them is bringing to the negotiations, what they hope to achieve, and what outcome they can expect.

Special attention will be paid to the issue of Ukraine and how it might be raised during the meeting.

So, on Thursday, a momentous event awaits us: the “triple summit of the millennium” between China, Russia, and the U.S. The Chinese Foreign Ministry lists them in this order because the U.S. will act as the weak link—a facilitator for the proper positioning of the two totalitarian states.

Beijing is announcing the event “modestly”: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called it the first-ever face-to-face meeting of the leaders of the three countries, which has “pioneering significance.” She also noted that China, the U.S., and Russia are founding members of the UN and permanent members of the Security Council, who once fought side by side to victory in the global anti-fascist war. For Putin, this is a gift: he is traveling to Shenzhen as a victorious ally, not as an aggressor.

For China, this is clearly a win. Beijing is providing the platform and demonstrating that people now come to it to negotiate peace and stability. Ukraine is unlikely to be at the center of the discussions: among the possible topics, Sina mentions trade, artificial intelligence, and supply chains. We’ll be there as a cautionary tale. Yes, Radio Free Asia (which is funded by the State Department) quotes an anonymous source close to Chinese diplomats: China will not accept Trump’s proposals in the military sphere, “because it has seen in the war in Ukraine that a side without nuclear weapons is very passive.”

The U.S., as befits a contributor to someone else’s success, will get nothing in return. Trump wants to talk about reducing nuclear arsenals, but Beijing isn’t interested. So Donald will bring home a joint photo with Putin, taken on Chinese soil and according to a Chinese script. Maybe even on a Chinese smartphone.

For Russia, this is a chance to show that it continues to sit at the same table with the big boys. But preparations for the speech were severely marred by the Kerch Bridge. Putin will likely be constantly on edge as he hears his colleagues whispering behind his back, sometimes laughing and gesturing as if something were falling.

There will, of course, be messages to the world—the same ones we’ve been hearing for the past few years. The strong are eager to devour the weak. But freedom and democracy are worth fighting for, and it’s worth standing up to injustice—even when it comes from the most powerful.

This is reported by Ukrainian politician and public figure Artem Bidenko.

The Trump, Putin, and Xi Summit in Shenzhen: What Ukraine and the World Can Expect.

Donald Trump caused a stir among the Chinese during his visit to Shenzhen – Reuters.

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