American actress Anne Hathaway has become a mother for the third time. The 43-year-old star of *The Devil Wears Prada 2* and her husband, Adam Shulman, have welcomed their third child.

The couple already has two sons—10-year-old Jonathan and 6-year-old Jack. The name and gender of the newborn have not yet been disclosed.

Gateway announced her third pregnancy on June 19. At that time, the actress posted a video on Instagram in which she appeared in a white dress and showed off her baby bump to the song “Baby I’m Yours” by Barbara Lewis.

Prior to this, Hathaway had not disclosed any information about her pregnancy, even during the international promotional tour for the film “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” According to a source, the actress wanted the public’s attention to remain focused on the movie and intended to announce her pregnancy when she herself was ready.

After announcing the news on Seth Meyers’ show, Hathaway admitted that her third pregnancy came as a surprise to her and her husband.

“We knew what we were doing, of course, but we were very surprised that it worked out,” the actress said.

In October, a few weeks before the baby’s birth, Hathaway said that she and her husband were trying to spend as much time as possible with their older sons before the changes in their family.

“We’re very happy, we’re thrilled, but right now we want most of all to enjoy this time while there are still four of us in the family. After all, everything will change for us, but especially big changes await our children,” Hathaway noted.

We previously reported that Anne Hathaway announced her third pregnancy.

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