During his trip to China, U.S. President Donald Trump caused quite a stir among local residents in Shenzhen, who rushed to catch a glimpse of and take photos of the rare guest.

Hundreds of Chinese people poured into the streets and surrounded The Langham hotel, where the American leader was staying, to catch a glimpse of him in person and film his motorcade on their smartphones. Due to the visit, police imposed traffic restrictions and closed off certain sections of roads near the hotel.

The day before, at Shenzhen International Airport, Chinese leader Xi Jinping personally greeted Donald Trump, welcoming him at the aircraft steps with a handshake and a hug.

Source: Reuters.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump arrived together at a gala dinner for APEC summit participants. The banquet was organized by the Chinese leader, and guests were treated to exquisite Chinese cuisine and fine wines.

The Trump, Putin, and Xi Summit in Shenzhen: What Ukraine and the World Can Expect.

Xi Jinping smiled but did not respond to Takaichi in Shenzhen — South China Morning Post.

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