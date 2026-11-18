Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump arrived together at a gala dinner for APEC summit participants. The banquet was hosted by the Chinese leader, and guests were treated to exquisite Chinese cuisine and fine wines.

The menu included:

A cold appetizer called “City of the Roc.”

Fish fin soup with Chinese olives and pan-seared lobster with ginger and green onions.

Steamed grouper with soy sauce.

Beef steak with mushrooms, as well as stir-fried baby bok choy and chestnuts in saffron sauce.

An assortment of three types of Cantonese dim sum, served midway through the dinner.

Red bean soup with mandarin zest and lotus seeds.

For dessert—cake, fresh fruit, and ice cream.

To finish—coffee and tea.

Drinks: 2019 Ningxia Diaoyutai Cabernet Sauvignon red wine, 2020 vintage white wine, and lychee ice wine from Guangdong Province.

This was reported with reference to Sky News.

The Trump, Putin, and Xi Summit in Shenzhen: What Ukraine and the World Can Expect.

Xi Jinping smiled but did not respond to Takaichi in Shenzhen — South China Morning Post.

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