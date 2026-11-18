American celebrity Paris Hilton spoke near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., calling on the House of Representatives to pass the Defiance Act, a bill that would protect people from pornographic images and videos created by artificial intelligence without their consent.

The bill would give victims the right to file lawsuits against those who create or distribute such materials.

The U.S. Senate has already approved various versions of the bill twice—in 2024 and January 2026—but the House of Representatives has yet to bring it to a vote.

Hilton said the issue is personal to her. At age 19, she experienced the unauthorized release of an intimate video. According to the celebrity, advances in AI make it possible to transform ordinary photos into explicit images and videos, creating new threats for women and children.

Paris Hilton currently serves as the Director of Advocacy at Loti AI, a company that helps identify and remove content featuring illegally used images and voices. She says the company has identified more than 100,000 explicit deepfakes featuring her and has secured the removal of more than 60,000.

Source: CNBC.