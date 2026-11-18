Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump arrived together at a gala dinner held as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Meanwhile, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sat apart from them.

Trilateral talks between the leaders are scheduled for November 19.

Footage from the event shows Xi Jinping and Trump walking side by side. Putin was seated in another part of the hall.

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This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

Also, during a joint photo session in Shenzhen, China, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin tried to stand next to U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, in the end, the Chinese leader placed him farther away from himself, behind his wife, Peng Liyuan.

Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The Il-96 aircraft carrying the head of the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—landed at Bao’an International Airport shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

At the summit in China on November 18, the Kremlin leader stated that European countries had been unable to adapt to the loss of access to the Russian market and cheap energy resources. In his view, this is leading to a weakening of Europe’s position and a reduction in its economic potential.

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