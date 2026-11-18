In the tropical forests of Brazil, contact was made for the first time in at least 20 years with members of an uncontacted tribe. Several dozen members of the Awa indigenous people emerged into a local community to ask for food.

The incident took place in the state of Maranhão in northeastern Brazil. Representatives of a government team met with approximately 20 members of the Ava people who were asking for food. This indigenous community chooses not to have contact with the outside world, although it is aware of its existence.

“In recent history—at least over the past few decades—there have been no similar instances of interaction with the Ava people,” noted Survival International, an organization dedicated to protecting the rights of indigenous peoples.

The organization speculates that the Ava may have asked for food due to pressure from outsiders who have been encroaching on their territory. They added that they released the footage at the request of the indigenous group “Guardians of the Amazon,” which fights against illegal deforestation and cattle ranching.

In recent decades, isolated groups of indigenous peoples in the Amazon—the world’s largest tropical rainforest—have been threatened by the encroachment of illegal miners, loggers, and small-scale farmers.

“Members of the Ava people, who live in complete isolation, are under enormous pressure: outsiders are encroaching on their territory from all sides, driving them into an ever-shrinking patch of Amazon rainforest surrounded by areas of total environmental destruction,” said Caroline Pierce, director of Survival International.

An organization representing the state’s indigenous peoples stated that the incident involving contact with the Ava people underscores the need for caution on the part of the responsible authorities. They emphasized that unplanned contact can pose a serious threat to isolated groups, particularly due to the risk of disease transmission.

Brazil’s National Indian Foundation (Funai) reported that it is reviewing video footage and testimonies shared on social media. The agency added that it has activated its contingency plan for such encounters to minimize health risks to indigenous peoples.

Funai also emphasized that the government does not seek to establish contact with this group, and that official policy continues to call for maintaining no contact.

According to Survival International, there are 196 isolated indigenous groups across ten countries in South America, Asia, and the Pacific region. Nearly 95% of them are in the Amazon, with 124 communities located in Brazil.

Survival International reported on the “historic meeting,” according to Reuters.

Study: Groups Control Lands Near BR-319 in Brazil — Mongabay

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